Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy is now reported to be scrapped

Shortly before Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered, Disney revealed that they had given director Rian Johnson the trust to create an entire Star Wars trilogy, and it was also clarified that it would no longer be about the Skywalker family.

But that was many years ago, and since then Johnson has signed a lucrative deal with Netflix to make more Knives Out movies. Thus, it may come as no surprise that a new rumor suggests that Johnson’s planned Star Wars films have been shelved.

British Small Screen claims to have spoken to a source close to the whole thing who says the following:

“The last I’ve heard, Disney has given Johnson’s trilogy the axe. It’s been problematic for Disney and Lucasfilm as they love Johnson and his work, but they just cannot get passed the fans’ poor reaction to The Last Jedi.”

Disney has scrapped a number of Star Wars movies of late, and only Taika Waititi’s film is still confirmed to be on the way.