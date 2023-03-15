Galaxy S23 FE: Samsung’s cheap smartphone would finally be released this year

Good news for all those who did not wish to afford the Galaxy S23. The cheaper Fan Edition smartphone version should finally arrive by the end of 2023, at the same price as the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S23 © Samsung

For every rumor that denies the 2023 release of the Galaxy S23 FE, it seems that another arises to finally support her. And today, everything suggests that Samsung could finally release the Galaxy S23 FE this year, in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: what release date and what price?

It’s been a month since everyone agreed that the Galaxy S23 FE will go on sale in 2023. But now a new report from a Korean media outlet, citing supply chain sources, says Samsung Electronics will launch the new Fan Edition in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Samsung would have (finally) finished choosing its partners and suppliers for the components of the Galaxy S23 FE. These vendors want to start mass-producing its components as early as Q3 2023, with Samsung aiming to launch the finished product in Q4.

The same report indicates that Samsung is expected to ship between 2 and 3 million Galaxy S23 FE this year and 6 and 7 million units in 2024. Its advantage, of course: a lower price than standard Samsung Galaxy S23s. Thus, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could arrive on the market at the same price or lower than that of the Galaxy S21 FE, i.e. 759 €.

The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by the same chipset that Samsung used for the Galaxy S22 series in Qualcomm markets – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Source : Remaining Journals