Total War Warhammer III welcomes the Forge of the Dwarfs of Chaos, its new campaign map

While Hyenas, its multiplayer FPS, still seems to have a little trouble getting people talking about it, Creative Assembly can always count on Total War and its many additional content to stay in dad Sega’s small papers. Announced for April 13, the Forge of the Dwarfs of Chaos features the famous race of artisan-warriors in a slightly more demonic and cruel version. Compact but ruthless, these brutes are led by three Lords: Astragoth Ironhand, Drazhoath the Ashen, and Zhatan the Black. So many blazes that inspire tolerance and friendship between peoples. Each of these highly respected chaotic chief dwarves boasts unique mechanics, objectives, and units.

Character-Building DLC

The main objective of the Chaos Dwarfs in their quest for infinite power is to seize the blood of their revered Hashut, the Father of Darkness, whose domain will only be accessible if they build the Great Drill to dig into the very fabric of reality. And for that, they will first have to corrupt the precious relics of their lifelong rivals, the Dwarves (very short). To get the upper hand, the expansion includes 26 new units ranging from warriors in iron armor, beasts of the Infernal Guard to Centaurs-Bulls and other demonic monsters. The Legendary Hero named Gorduz the Devious, a Hobgoblin leader who served the Chaos Dwarfs, can also be recruited.

Finally, here is the official description of the four new campaign mechanics: