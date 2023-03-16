SIFU shares new gameplay for Arenas mode

As the release of SIFU on Xbox consoles is fast approaching, today we are talking about the brand new mode to come.

Enter the arena!

In February 2022, the latest game from the Sloclap studio appeared on PC, PS4 and PS5. The opportunity to discover a title with particularly accomplished and meticulous gameplay. You play as a young apprentice determined to get revenge on his family’s killers. For this, you had to overcome each of the high-ranking members of a gang. Now it’s time for the game to flourish on Xbox and welcome a first major expansion.

Thus, the developers have recently taken the floor by granting exclusivity to our colleagues from the IGN media. Taking the form of a video presentation, this one details some of the elements to come with the famous DLC Arenas. The opportunity to glimpse three of the first five new combat zones on the way, as well as the challenges you will have to meet. Among them, you may not be allowed to perform a parry during a whole fight, or chain a maximum of combos to get the most points possible.

Conversely, another mode will take inspiration from the Matrix and slow down time every time you block an enemy attack. In all, 9 new locations and 45 challenges spread over 5 game modes await you in this extension which promises up to 10 hours of additional gameplay. There will also be a Time Attack mode, a Manhunt and a Capture mode in which you will have to hold an area against enemy attacks.

SIFU will therefore land on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S from March 28th. On the same date, the Arena expansion will be available to everyone via a free update.