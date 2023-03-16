Briefly informed: ID card, remote work, Bing, space suits



Claim for ID without fingerprints

The judiciary is concerned with the obligation that has been in force in Germany since August 2021, according to which German citizens must have their left and right index fingers taken with a scanner when applying for a new ID card. The Hamburg Administrative Court has now issued an interim order that the competent authority of the Hanseatic city must issue such a document to an applicant without the fingerprints stored on the radio chip together with the biometric facial image. The card should initially be valid for a limited period of one year until the legal situation has been clarified. The Hamburg judges expressed considerable doubts about the legality of the EU regulation, which prescribes the storage obligation for all member states.

Remote working trend continues

The trend towards distributed teams continues internationally, even if generations and company departments disagree on how much remote work will influence everyday life in the future. This is what the human resources startup Remote found out. According to the report, 60 percent of the managers surveyed want to have noticed that more qualified workers are applying for advertised positions. The report draws differences between the generations of employees. Only one in five of the baby boomer generation believes in more mobile working in the future and just as many see “no positive improvement” in remote work. In the youngest worker cohort, Gen Z, on the other hand, 95 percent see “significant benefits”. 80 percent of them can basically imagine working abroad.



Our weekday news podcast delivers the most important news of the day compressed to 2 minutes. Anyone who uses language assistants such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant can also hear or see the news there. Simply activate the skill with Alexa or say to Google Assistant: “Play heise Top”.

The new Bing for everyone

Although people who use the new Bing, as Microsoft is now calling its search engine with GPT-4, still have to register on a waiting list, they now get access fairly quickly. For this you have to use Microsoft’s browser Edge, optionally the Bing app. If you click on the chat button, you should be able to put yourself on the waiting list. Sometimes it only takes a few minutes until the email with the confirmation arrives, then you can get started. However, the search engine is officially in a test phase, so you get test access, and feedback is still welcome.

New space suits for moon mission

NASA has had new space suits developed for its astronauts for the planned moon landing of the Artemis 3 mission. The US space agency has now shown a prototype of the new space suits together with the US company Axiom Space. In late summer, Axiom Space is expected to provide NASA with a first set of suits for training purposes. The new suits – including a helmet, visor, boots and a kind of backpack – offer better protection against the harsh conditions in space, it was said at the event. A new type of use of hard and soft joints also enables a greater range of motion.



(igr)

