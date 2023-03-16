Strategic marketing, the forgotten term

We have previously discussed how the use of artificial intelligence only increases the capabilities and speed of a professional to create texts or present documents. However, none of these tools is capable of solving problems of a strategic nature. Using big data might be the closest, but coming up with answers from big data depends on the ability to ask the right questions. In this order of ideas, technology has fallen short in establishing the course that a brand should take.

James Allen, author of “As a Man Thinketh”, the book that many consider the forerunner of positive thinking, written in 1902, comes to mind, stating that there are no good actions that do not come from good thoughts, in the same way there are no actions bad thoughts that do not come from bad thoughts. In less words, the apple tree can only bear apples as fruit. This book becomes important if we admit that there can be no success for a brand if it does not start by correctly posing its “thoughts” or, in other words, its strategy.

The great absence of digital marketing —and by extension influencer marketing— is the long-term strategy. This is due to a simple reason, most of the KPI’s are short term. Its implementation and measurement occurs in time horizons of less than one year. In some cases they are seasonal but never have a 5-year look. I don’t remember any of marketing digital based influencer marketing, performance marketing or social networks that proposed a 5-year goal. This seriously affects communication strategies and has created a reality where the marketing modern is reactive.

The short-term epidemic is reflected in events such as the technical bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank or SVB. A financial institution that served as the funding axis for the vast majority of Start-up initiatives in the American Union. The failure of this bank illustrates that magical thinking and the “break things fast” philosophy is not necessarily a good business strategy. In addition, the number of reports that point to the hiring of personnel in large technology companies such as Google and Facebook continues to increase. It would seem that there was a rush to hire—perhaps in a maelstrom to avoid losing talent—but many of those positions were doing low-level administrative tasks, or so the founders of PayPal accuse.

For Mexico there are important lessons learned, we must change to a long-term approach. It is not a strength of our country, much less of Latin America, the nations that make up the Spanish-American world have not built a reputation for long-term thinking. From government actions to business plans. The idea that the order comes from the American Union is in doubt, in less than 15 years two crises of banking institutions, it is not a good record. He shows that they are capable of legislating in one government only to change the legislation two governments later. That example sounds more Latin American than Anglo-Saxon.

We must find a new planning model and abandon —as far as possible— the vision of short-term marketing KPIs. At least replace with 3 month plans. That would be a great advance. The secret is in the implementation of real-time measurement systems with the ability to store medium and long-term performance.