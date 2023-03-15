Popular charging box for electric cars gets sales ban

Electric car sales are increasing and many choose to get a charging box for the home. Since the charging boxes often draw more power than anything else in the home, it is of course important that everything is correct with electrical safety, and therefore the Swedish Electrical Safety Authority has carried out an examination of six popular models on the market.

The final report for the review has not yet been presented, but today the agency announces that it has introduced a sales ban for Easee Home. Easee Charge from the same manufacturer is also covered by the decision, but not because of technical errors, but because both models are covered by the same documentation.

The Swedish Electrical Safety Authority writes in one press release that Easee Home has two shortcomings. Partly the earth fault circuit breaker is of the wrong type – digital instead of electromechanical – and partly the direct current protection does not live up to the requirements of the standard charging box it is declared for.

The ban means that Easee must recall unsold charging boxes from retailers and fix already sold charging boxes, but no immediate recall of these has been ordered. There are no reports of incidents involving Easee charging boxes.

Easee already has notified that the decision is appealed and does not agree with the agency’s assessment.