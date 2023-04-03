Ricardo Montanerhas made it clear that what he loves most is his huge family and now, with the arrival of Indigo and Apollohis two grandchildren, has fallen severely in love and enjoys spending a lot of time with his family, but there are moments that lead him to tears.

In this sense, the singer has confessed that with his two little grandchildren, he has experienced many first times, so every day is a new adventure, but also a difficult feeling to explain, since he assures that these two little ones make him explode emotions.

It was in an interview for Despierta América that he told an anecdote that he lived next to the daughter of Camino and Evaluna, because he remembered when the little girl called him “grandfather” for the first time, a moment that he remembers having lived with total emotion, to such a point that he couldn’t stop the tears.

Ricardo Montaner confesses that he has cried for Indigo

Ricardo Montaner explodes with happiness upon hearing Indigo call him “grandfather”



With more details, the interpreter of “kiss me” assured that he lived emotional moments with indigo, because the girl fell in love by saying, “abu” for the first time.

“Personally, all I want is to see my grandchildren grow up happy. I like being a grandfather. The other day, and this is the first time I’ve said it, Indigo told me ‘abu’, and he told me on the phone and wow! My heart got all wrinkled, I had tears coming out… That’s what I want, I want to play that role that God has given me, which is to be a grandpa,” said the singer.

Montaner wants to see his children born again

Ricardo Montaner is happy with his grandchildren



On the other hand, montaner He made it clear that he would like to go through the birth of his children again, as he points out that he missed important moments while he was working in a studio.

“I would like to go through each of the births of my children again and be able to see myself from the outside and be able to see that face and that emotion that I had with each of them every time they were born,” he shared excitedly. The Truth News.

