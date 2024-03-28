Rivalry between barbers, the cause of the arson in a Hialeah business

MIAMI.- A surveillance video captured the moment when two people broke the windows of a barbershop in Hialeah and threw Molotov cocktails, in what appears to be a fight between rival barbers.

The incident occurred last Friday, March 17 at 3:30 am, at Fresh Parras Barbershop at 60 W and 49th Street, Hialeah. Firefighters came to put out a fire that appeared to have been set.

According to authorities, Miguel Reyes, 38, and Alberto González, 56, are the people who appear in the images setting the business on fire.

In the video you can allegedly see Reyes masked, hitting the glass and breaking the door of the premises. For his part, the suspect identified as González is seen throwing Molotov cocktails.

The incident, in addition to endangering the lives of firefighters, ordinary people and other first responders, caused losses in the affected premises that exceeded $100,000, in addition to damage to neighboring businesses.

The origin of the event was the enmity between two barbers. According to police information, the victim worked at Reyes’ barbershop. Some time ago she left that business to open her own barbershop and, in doing so, took with her one of the barbers who worked with Reyes. Apparently, Reyes, upset with what happened, argued with the victim and to affect his business, he started the fire.

Reyes is in jail awaiting trial and faces charges of first-degree arson and first-degree use of a destructive device.

The sentence for planning and executing a fire with the aggravating circumstance of endangering people’s lives could be 30 years of deprivation of liberty, the police source indicated.

Ten days after the event, the suspect González, who has no official address, remains on the run.

If you have any information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

