Suspect Police Death Charged with Murder and Other Charges

The suspect in the shooting death of a police officer who died this week in Queens has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges, the Queens district attorney announced.

“Police Officer (Jonathan) Diller was a father, husband and son and was simply doing his job to serve and protect. He was murdered for it,” said prosecutor Melinda Katz.

“The defendant allegedly opened fire, killing the officer, and attempted to shoot another member of the NYPD. We will not rest until we have achieved justice for Officer Diller, his family, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” from New York who risked their lives to protect us,” Katz added.

The suspect, 34-year-old Guy Rivera, has also been charged with attempted first-degree murder for attempting to fire his gun at a police sergeant – the dead officer’s patrol partner.

According to police information and now detailed by the prosecution, the events occurred on Monday at around 5:40 pm when the officers approached a Kia Soul car in which Rivera was the passenger. The vehicle was parked at 19-19 Mott Avenue.

“Rivera allegedly refused to cooperate with Officer Diller before opening fire, striking the 31-year-old officer from close range under his protective vest,” the prosecutor details.

The suspect has also been charged with attempted murder in the first and second degree; four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Rivera faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

The suspect would have tried to shoot the other police officer, but was unsuccessful because the officer moved the weapon away from her body with her hand, according to the prosecution’s narrative.

Rivera’s finger remained on the trigger while he attempted to fire and pointed the gun at the sergeant, prosecutors continue. “The gun was loaded, but it was jammed and couldn’t fire.”

