What are Biden, Obama and Clinton planning heading into the elections?

WASHINGTON — A fundraising event for the president Joe Biden on Thursday in New York City in which they will also participate Barack Obama y Bill Clinton will receive $25 million, a record for a political event, the campaign said.

The surprising number was an important sign of Democratic support for Biden at a time of persistently low poll numbers. The president will test the power of money when he faces the virtual Republican candidate Donald Trump, who already demonstrated with his 2016 victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton that he did not need to raise the most money to reach the White House.

The event at Radio City Music Hall will last one hour and has different levels of access depending on the generosity of donors. The centerpiece is an onstage conversation with the three presidents, moderated by host Stephen Colbert.

There is also a lineup of musical artists: Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele, who will be introduced by actress Mindy Kaling. Thousands of people are expected and tickets cost $225.

Biden seeks money, Trump gains sympathy

More money will allow donors to have more time with presidents. A photo with the three of them costs $100,000; $250,000 is a ticket to a reception and $500,000 gets you to an even more exclusive meeting.

“But the party doesn’t end there,” according to the campaign. First lady Jill Biden and DJ D-Nice will host an after-party at Radio City Music Hall with 500 guests.

Biden had $155 million in cash on hand as of the end of February, compared to $37 million for Trump.

Trump has kept a low profile in recent weeks, in part due to his court appearances in several legal cases. He is also expected to be in the area on Thursday, attending the Long Island wake for a New York City police officer who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Queens.

His next rally is scheduled for Tuesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Some Republican leaders worry that their campaign does not have the infrastructure ready for a general election battle with Biden.

