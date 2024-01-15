Romina Belluscio updates her status with Lyme disease: I feel very strong

In the middle of last November, Romina Belluscio made his followers clutch their hearts with their fists. The presenter shared a post on Instagram where she confessed that she had suffered from Lyme disease for three years. Since then, this disease, which is spread by the bite of a tick infected with the borrelia bacteria and which has affected the brain and heart of the model, stars in the updates that the Argentinean makes about her private life. She now she has done it again. And the momentary conclusion could not be better.

Through the same social network where he announced it, he has published the results of some analyzes in which the happy news appears to be collected. I am so excited to share with you my latest results after following a long treatmentwhich is not over yet, but I already feel very strong, I wrote, to which I added: After years I can finally say that my body is free of borrelia.

The good news is synonymous with the fact that everything is progressing favorably. However, to complete the path you must still wait a little longer. In six months, another tune-up. At the moment I continue with all the treatment, but getting better and better and feeling like myself again!Explain.

An optimistic attitude and the message to Guti

In the aforementioned post he analyzes those things that have helped him cope with a disease as peculiar as Lyme. There were so many factors necessary, but to mention a few: the environment, surround yourself with positive people. If you can, lean on your family. Strictly follow the impersonation and diet (I know it’s not easy) and train hard (as long as you can listen to your body), reads his text.

To all your warriors who today are fighting your battle against Lyme and its consequences, especially anxiety He tells them that they are alone and that he understands the difficulties they are going through right now: There are days when it costs more, but remember that it is a process that takes time and a lot of discipline to start feeling better.. He asks them not to give up, but also not to be demanding of themselves and to remember that everything they do is more than enough.

To her husband, the former soccer player Jos Mara Gutirrez Gutidedicates a short and emotional phrase to him: always ah, my love. Gratitude and love flow from these lyrics. It is not the first time that she refers to him as the light that illuminated her when darkness seemed to have shadowed his hopes. In an interview for Hola! He referred to the Madrid legend as the only person who believed in it: He told me: we are going to go to the end of the world.