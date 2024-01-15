Activities to enjoy in Miami in January

MIAMI.- For those looking for different and fun activities this month in Miami here are five options to enjoy in the Capital of the Sun.

JR’s most important immersive work to date, The Machine Behind the Art: Inside JR’s Printing Press , which opened to the public last week, invites viewers to immerse themselves in the mechanical world of JR. After having their portrait taken in one of three individual photo booths, visitors enter an oversized, rotating printing press where they watch gigantic portraits of themselves (1.2 m) escape from the rollers and float to the ground.

Each participant’s voice is connected to their portrait, which can be accessed through the free augmented reality app JR:murals.

Restaurants that opened in the city

Kissaki: The second headquarters of the Japanese restaurant arrived in the South of Fifth neighborhood, in Miami Beach. With a history of offering a transcendent culinary experience, Kissaki showcases the modern interpretation of traditional Japanese food in a redefined and welcoming environment. Menu options include: one of 15 dishes for $150 per person or an experience omakase 10 dishes for 100 dollars per person.

Vigil House: Winemaker Alejandro Vigil, known as the Messi of wines by the Michelin Guide, recently inaugurated his Casa Vigil in Miami, located in the heart of Upper Buena Vista. The restaurant – with a rustic and luxurious style, on two floors – brings a food and wine experience to the Capital of the Sun with its menu of Mediterranean and Argentine influences, designed to pair with unique and high-quality wines.

Laser Evenings en el museo Frost Science

with the show Lser Movie Magicyou can enjoy a night filled with legendary music with moving laser lights under the 67-foot dome of the Frost Planetarium.

The prices of the Appetizer They range between eight and 10 dollars.

Enjoy Sessions en Nautilus Sone

Nauti Sessions offers a night of live music, specialty cocktails and bites every Friday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at 1825 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

Enjoy the Cuban sound with the weekly programming on Ball & Chain

In the heart of Calle Ocho you can learn to dance salsa at Ball & Chain: the restaurant and club offers free classes almost every day. You can also listen to live music, taste artisanal cocktails and authentic Cuban food.

The complete schedule can be consulted at ballandchainmiami.com.