Carlos Franganillo debuts on Informativos Telecinco with a guide to Pedro Piqueras

A new era has begun in News telecinco. Although it was at the end of November when it came to light that Carlos Franganillo would take the heavy and difficult witness of Pedro Piqueras In the conduct of this nighttime space, the debut did not come until this Monday. At 9:05 p.m. it was the voice of the former presenter of TVE’s Telediario 2 who welcomed the viewers.

The first news he gave in what is now his new home will be about the complicated negotiations between Junts and PSOE around the transfer of powers from Spain to Catalonia. Half an hour and a news program later, an advertising break. And when the broadcast came back, Franganillo appears over the classic Singapore skyline that has accompanied this format for so long to dedicate a few words to his predecessor and his new team.

We finish this informative. The first of a new stage. We do it with this fund that has accompanied Telecinco for 18 years. It’s not that we have regretted the change of studio; It is the symbol that some things remainlike the rigorous work of a great team of professionals who will now have these new tools, he expressed.

That was when he pronounced the name of his predecessor. The example and independence of Pedro Piqueras, from whom I take the witness, will serve as a referencehe said, putting the objective at the highest point and, almost, addressing those who were watching him: We want them to choose us and demand of us. We promise to live up to it.

Marta Carazo’s debut

Almost simultaneously, in the example of a parallel story, the premiere of Marta Carazo as presenter of Newscast 2, on TVE. The journalist, who began her professional career at Canal 24 Horas as a news presenter back in 1999, joined the format that she now leads in 2009 as head of information for the Royal Family.

The week starts like last, with high political tension in Spain. These are the first stages of a year that also promises to be intense in much of the world, because there will be elections in more than 70 countries. The TD begins with Marta Carazo

pic.twitter.com/Av4XnLjwXF — TVE News (@telediario_tve) January 15, 2024

In 2012 she moved to Economics, being responsible for it between 2018 and 2019, and, in addition, she presented and was co-director of Europa 2020 and attached to the edition of the Newscast 1. Now he has begun his new stage, occupying the position vacated by Franganillo, with the difficult challenge of containing a possible emigration of the audience towards the format of his former partner. A new era also begins on Spanish Television.