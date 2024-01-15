Emmy Awards 2024: complete list of actors, actresses and TV series nominated for the Emmys

This Monday, January 15, the 75th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awardsknown, in Spanish, as the Emmy Awards. Initially, the gala was scheduled for September of last year. However, due to the actors union strike, it had to be postponed.
Due to the strike, the actors could not attend the awards ceremonies. For this reason, in August 2023, the chain Foxin charge of broadcasting this edition of the Emmys, announced that the ceremony would no longer take place in September and would be postponed until January 2024.
Now, the gala will take place from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Anthony Anderson as the presenter. The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on the network Fox starting at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm ET. Here the list of nominated actors and series.
List of Emmy Award nominees: actors, actresses and TV series
On July 12 of last year, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences from the United States announced the nominees for the 75th edition of the Emmy Awards.
The nominations were announced through a ceremony led by actress Yvette Nicole Brown and the president of the Television Academy, Frank Scherma. The nomination ceremony took place just less than 48 hours before the actors union strike began.which ended up stopping all production and promotion in the entertainment industry.
For this edition, Succession leads the Emmys. The HBO drama series earned 27 nominations.The Last of Us is the second most nominated series, obtaining 24 mentions, followed by season 2 of The White Lotus, which scored 23, both also from HBO/Max. Here the nominees in the main categories:
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Best Drama Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Best Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology