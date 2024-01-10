A woman accuses George Best’s son of sexually abusing her in Ibiza

He spent a lot of money on cars, women and alcohol. The rest was wasted. In 1969 I gave up women and drinking, they were the worst twenty minutes of my life. Any reader who reviews these phrases will guess their author the first time: George Best. The legendary Manchester United player was characterized by unapologetically leading a life of excess. Something that his son is also now accused of, and that is that the model Calum Milan Best was reported by an English woman of sexual abuse in a nightclub in Sant Antoni de Portmany (Ibiza) that would have occurred in April 2022.

The First Section of the Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands held the trial in Palma. The accused, who is known in the UK for participating in reality shows and other television programslives in Los Angeles and has traveled to Mallorca for the trial: To clear my name, he said.

The Prosecutor’s Office asks for three years in prisona restraining order in favor of the victim, disqualification from carrying out any activity that involves contact with minors for eight years and compensation of 1,000 euros for the injured party.

The indictment states the events at around 9:30 p.m. on April 22, 2022. At trial, the complainant explained that she was on vacation on the Balearic island and I agreed with Best on a beach clubwhere they took some photos together.

The complainant’s story

The complainant has maintained that at that time I didn’t know the man was famous, but he usually takes photos with others when he goes out to party. I think he told me her first name, she pointed out.

Continuing with the woman’s story, later, a friend from her group recorded a video accidentally capturing Best in the background. According to the woman, this would have bothered a lot to the man. He told my friend to delete it, that she couldn’t appear in any photo and that she didn’t have permission, he said.

Best left angrily and she followed him to reassure him that the images had been deleted. The complainant has indicated that then He told her: It’s okay, I forgive you, just give me a kiss, which she did voluntarily.may you give water.

The woman has continued saying that he told her that he wanted to show her something and took her by the hand to take her to a secluded area. He told me to close my eyes and guided my hand into his pants. I remember thinking I have to get out of here and my hand being held there, shortly after I said I had to leave and went straight back to my friends, he stated.

When asked by the parties, the complainant clarified that the man He put his hand on his penis and while he did it he said something like how can you feel that?; also that he seemed surprised when she responded that she had to go.

The woman has indicated that, after this, she spoke to her friend, began to cry and had a panic attack. I went to talk to the security guard, I told him what had happened and told him that I had to call the police. l He asked me if they were the owner’s friends, he laughed and said this happens all the time, he wasn’t going to call the police.has declared.

Best’s verse

For its part, The accused has denied the woman’s version, ruling out any type of intimate contact between them.. The British model has only responded to the questions of his lawyer, Jaime Campaner, to explain that the woman asked him to take photos on two occasions, and that later she followed him when he and an acquaintance went to the smoking area.

At that moment it was beginning to be slightly uncomfortable, commented Best, who has assured that he was not left alone with her at any time. The witness who was with him has corroborated that he did not see him getting intimate or talking to the woman.

Next, according to the accused, they took advantage of the fact that the venue announced a DJ performance as a pretext to go to another area. Behind this They went to another place where they stayed for 30 or 40 minutes, and when they left, the police were waiting for them.. She was absolutely in shockBest has expressed.

The accused has indicated that he read the woman’s complaint and has asked to take into account that a lot of alcohol was being drunk at the premises. To this he added that He doesn’t drink because in the UK he represents a charity for children of alcoholic parents..

In his report, the prosecutor has suggested that precisely this fact could be the reason why, according to the woman’s version, Best became angry because they took an image of him without permission, since he toasted with champagne at the premises. For its part, The defense has maintained that the complainant’s testimony falls apart everywhere and has asked the magistrates to be cautious when evaluating it in the light of alcohol intake. which she herself recognized.

In his last word, Best thanked the Court for listening to his testimony. The trial has been heard for sentencing.