Sinad OConnor died of natural causes at the age of 56 years

It was last July 26 when the sad news of the singer’s death came to light. Sinad OConnor at 56 years of age. A hard loss about which countless rumors have circulated about the cause of his death, and which has just been officially communicated.

It has been the spokesperson for Southwark Coroner’s Court who has informed the British tabloid Daily Mail, that Mrs. OConnor died of natural causes. Therefore, the case is closed. A final report that confirms the suspicions of the British police, who were not treating this death for any cause other than natural.

And the 56-year-old artist was found dead in her home located south of London, just one year after his son, Shane, 17, took his own life. Since Sinad’s death, a sea of ​​information They have speculated that he may have died after several years battling different mental health problems..

It was totally unexpected

It was undoubtedly sad and unexpected news, since The singer herself informed her thousands of followers on social networks that she was going to move to London after having spent more than two decades away from the capital.and that also He was working on his next studio album..

An artist who made her mark on the stage, especially in the 90s. But, without a doubt, success knocked on her door when she released his version of the famous Nothing Compares to You, by Princewith which he topped the charts around the world, and even received several nominations for the Grammy Awards.