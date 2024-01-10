Iroko, lex Garca’s surprising traveling cuisine in the capital

Iroko, a resounding name full of meaning that alludes to an exotic wood from a tropical tree, was the name chosen for this original gastronomic project devised by chef Alex Garca and his partner Alicia Arteaga. A restaurant with a sonorous name and full of meaning, the resistance of an African wood, in the heart of the Argelles neighborhood.

At the head of the Iroko kitchen, the charming Asturian chef Alex Garca, captures in his cuisine an impeccable technique that exudes passion and emotion, in an appetizing selection of dishes in which tradition and avant-garde come together. An impeccable signature cuisine that combines harmony and flavor, and that surprises us with its staging and creativity. In the Iroko menu, guides to Indian, Japanese, Mexican and Asian cuisine await us, which they prepare with a refined technique, which translates into exquisite preparations that make us travel through the palate.

On our first visit to Iroko, which we are clear will not be the last, we opted to savor their Haiku menu that began with an original ramen broth with enokis mushrooms, accompanied by chickpeas garnished with curry that is complemented by an exotic carrot and ginger foam, and some impressive Asturian pitu de caleya chicken gyozas. A magnificent start that gave way to the fun chawanmusi that comes plated in a can of preserves, making an endearing nod to the most traditional Madrid. A daring dish with a base of cauliflower panna cotta, sea urchin yolk and Japanese broth topped with truffle.

The menu continues with an exquisite lobster cannelloni with sheep cheese cream, kimchee, lime and mint gel, and wild black rice. A resounding and sublime preparation, which we enjoyed from start to finish, before succumbing to the charms of the tasty beef cheek that surprised us with subtle touches of coconut that work wonderfully.

For dessert they surprised us with an elegant textured coconut. A seductive, light and delicious finish, which we fell in love with with every spoonful.

Iroko una original daring, wild and creative nomadic cuisine proposal. A charming restaurant where formidable signature cuisine awaits us, taking us on an unforgettable journey around the world through the palate.

IRON

Address: Francisco Ricci,7

28015 Madrid

Phone: 911385006//650986859

Web: www.restauranteiroko.com

Ticket medio: 60

Men Haiku: 65