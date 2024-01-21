Rumors of a breakup between Eva Garca and Alejandro Garnacho break out

Love is volatile and unpredictable. In the 21st century, One of the thermometers that best measures this voracious feeling at an early age is social networks., a showcase measured and calculated by those personalities who enjoy media support. Therefore, when a clue doesn’t fit, the entire case is called into question. This has happened between Eva Garca and Alejandro Garnacho, both 19 years old. However, it has not been one piece that has sowed doubt; they are three.

There was no crisis in sight during the last few weeks and the couple, both very active on social networks (she has more than half a million followers and he has more than nine), these days he has maintained the same feed than usual. Their last photo together is from December 24, showing the decorations from the first Christmas with Enzo, their three-month-old baby together. Almost 30 days without sharing a photograph together have culminated in a beautiful stories of Eva who has not gone unnoticed: She appears with her little son in her arms and the phrase ty me against the world.

Enlarge

Many have interpreted that, perhaps, excluding the Manchester United forward from the equation is due to a crisis in the relationship. And in search of corroborating the theory, they have typed the name of Garnacho’s account among those that Eva follows. The result fuels breakup rumors: Eva has stopped following the Spanish-Argentine. If the same process is carried out in reverse, it can be seen that the one that follows her. Eva, in her last publication three days ago and from Madrid, leaves in writing another enigmatic sentence that shows off loneliness: me again.

An alleged infidelity

The conclusion that many have drawn from this on social networks, with no more evidence than these negative symptoms, is that of an alleged infidelity on the part of the footballer. Their relationship, which has been going on for two years and is heading into its third, has been the subject of debate due to this alleged crisis that, in the eyes of numerous users on social networks, It is even more flagrant due to the youth of both and the existence of a baby.

While this publication sowed chaos of uncertainty, he used his Instagram to dedicate some nice words to his mother, Patricia Ferreyra Fernndez (originally from Argentina) for her birthday. Happy birthday mommy, I love you more than anyone in this world., he wrote, attaching photos of the two of them when he was very small and another of the celebration itself in which the mother can be seen smiling behind a unique cake. While the candle burned waiting to be blown out, another fire, on social networks, was eating the forest of rumors with tongues of fire.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos and, why no, also a little humor from time to time.