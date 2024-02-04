This is the lyrics of Zorra: the song that Nebulossa will bring to Eurovision 2024

Being a bitch is being an empowered person who, sometimes, has to put on a shell to avoid envy.. In this way, María Bas explained on RTVE what she intended with a proposal that she would take throughout Europe on May 13 and that she has declared her the winner of the Benidorm Fest 2024. A clarification that is completely removed from the fourth meaning with which the RAE defines the concept: prostitute.
Zorra’s style is totally representative of the entire Nebulossa project. All our songs have a common thread. They talk about the toxicity of relationships and the abuse of women. This topic was something that I had inside and that has been a challenge for me. We had to talk about something that people bring out from within when you feel humiliated, mistreated and marginalized when they call you a bitch.Bas added in his appearance immediately after the final.
This is Zorra’s lyrics
I know I’m just a bitch
That my past devours you
I already know that I am the black sheep
The misunderstood one, the stone one
I already know that I am not who you want (I know)
I understand that it makes you desperate (I know)
But this is my nature
Changing for you makes me lazy
I’m in a good moment
It was just a matter of time
I’m going to go out into the street to shout what I feel
to the four winds
If I go out alone I’m the bitch
If I have fun, the sluttiest
If I extend and it’s daylight
I’m even more of a slut
When I get what I want (bitch, bitch)
It’s never because I deserve it (bitch, bitch)
And although the world is eating me
Not even a second is valued
I’m in a good moment
It was just a matter of time
I’m going to go out into the street to shout what I feel
to the four winds
I’m in a good time (bitch, bitch)
Rebuilt inside (bitch, bitch)
And that bitch that you feared so much became empowered
And now she’s a picture-perfect bitch (bitch, bitch, bitch)
The one who is no longer doing badly (bitch, bitch, bitch)
To whom everything doesn’t matter
Lapdame, yes already total
I’m a postcard slut
I’m a real woman (bitch, bitch, bitch)
And if I get visceral (bitch, bitch, bitch)
From a fox I will turn into a jackal, you will have gotten into a bramble
I’m a picture-postcard bitch (bitch, bitch, bitch)
I’m in a good moment
It was just a matter of time
I’m going to go out into the street to shout what I feel
to the four winds
I’m in a good place (bitch, bitch, bitch)
Rebuilt inside (bitch, bitch, bitch)
And that bitch that you feared so much became empowered
And now she’s a postcard bitch