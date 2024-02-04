Who is SZA? Leader of nominations for the 2024 Grammys

This February 4th the Grammys 2024 from the Crypto.com Arena from Los Angeles, California. The ceremony, which will be broadcast live starting at 8:00 pm ET on CBS, will once again feature Trevor Noah as the gala’s presenter.

In November of last year, the Recording Academy announced the artists and songs nominated for 2024, SZA being the most nominated, since it appeared in 9 categories.

On the other hand, Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Mont and musical engineer Serban Ghenea have seven nominations each. Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff have six nominations.

Meet SZA, the most nominated at the 2024 Grammys

Solna Imani Rowe, known professionally as SZA, is a American singer and songwriter, born November 8, 1989 in St. Louis, Missouri.

SZA first gained recognition through the EPs, See.SZA.Run (2012) and S (2013)., which helped her become the first female artist to sign with Top Dawg Entertainment. Her third EP, Z (2014), was her first project released to digital retailers and reached the top ten on the independent albums chart in the United States.

After signing a joint recording contract with RCA Records, SZA released her debut studio album, Ctrl (2017).). On the other hand, releases his second album SOS in 2022, with which he obtained his first number one single on the Billboard Hot. 100 with Kill Bill in 2023.

SZA has received several accolades in her career, including several Grammy Awards. We share with you how many times she has been nominated and how many awards she has won.

SZA’s Grammy nominations and awards

The R&B star has 24 nominations at the Grammy Awards, including nine from the 66th edition. He has won once.

In 2018, it received five nominations: Best New Artist, Best Urban Contemporary Album for Ctrl; Best R&B Performance by The WeekendBest R&B Song Supermodel and Best Rap Performance for Love Galorecon Travis Scott.

In 2019, she was nominated in four categoriesincluding: Best Rap Performance, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media, all for All the Stars, featuring Kendrick Lamar.

In 2022, it earned five nominations: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Performance by a Pop Do or Group, by Kiss Me More (with Doja Cat), winning in this last category. That same year she was nominated for Album of the Year for Planet Her (Deluxe) (as a guest artist) and Best R&B Song for Good Days.

In 2023, SZA was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance by Beautiful (con DJ Khaled y Future).

Finally, this 2024, She is the most nominated artist, being recognized in nine categories:

Album of the Year: SOS

Best Progressive R&B Album: SOS

Record of the Year: Kill Bill

Song of the year: Kill Bill

Best R&B Performance: Kill Bill

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Love Language”

Best R&B Song: “Snooze”

Best Melodic Rap Performance: “Low”

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance: “Ghost in the Machine” (with Phoebe Bridgers)

