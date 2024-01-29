Adara Molinero confirms her relationship with Lex Ghita: Connection that many people are looking for

Adara Molinero is in love again. This is confirmed by herself through her social networks after several days of much speculation after a photograph went viral where she is seen kissing a well-known personal trainer. Connection, respect, things in common, values… What a bomb! writes Madrid on her Instagram profile where she poses for the first time with her new boyfriend, Lex Ghita.

I would never have thought, but it happened…continues to express the winner of the seventh edition of GH VIP, who is more excited than ever after several love affairs with Hugo Sierra, Rodri Fuertes and more recently with Bosco Martínez-Bordi, Pocholo’s nephew with whom she had a barely-there romance. three months.

A very romantic publication in front of her more than 867,000 followers and that has a whopping 47,000 likes. And of course where the words of the other protagonist of the news, Lex, could not be missing. We have that connection that many people look for all their lives and don’t get it.write the coach sports of such well-known faces as Carla Barber or Ivana Rodríguez, Georgina’s sister.

But how did this new love story come about? After her time on Survivors, Adara had to face countless consequences due to her competition in Honduras, so she became very regular at the facilities of this personal trainer. Everything indicates that between sessions, feelings and attraction began to emerge between them.

MORE ABOUT ADARA MOLINERO The influencer has pointed out that the 100,000 euros she reaped for being the winner of the seventh installment of GH VIP were used to purchase her current home.

What is lex Ghita?

Of Romanian nationality, but living in Madrid for several years, Lex Ghita rose to fame after his appearance more than a decade ago on the program Mujeres y hombres y viceversa. from Telecinco. At that time, and at only 19 years old, the young man showed up at Emma García’s space to try to conquer the tronista of the moment: Andrea Ferrari.

His television adventure did not last long since he did not achieve his goal of finding love, so he took refuge in sports, turning it into his profession. Today, lex Ghita has his own project under the name AG GoodLife by lex Ghita, a method that he himself defines as perfect for both older and out of shape people, as well as for athletes who want to take their body to another level.. Sessions that range between 150 euros and 500 in case you need a personalized and home service.

