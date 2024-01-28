Luis Font, from Locoma, on the verge of destitution: I have an allowance of 250 euros

Luis Font was one of the founding members of the famous Locoma group along with his brother Xavier. An electro-pop band that lived its golden age in the late 1980s and early 1990s.. Its success extended beyond our borders, achieving great recognition on the other side of the Atlantic.

The artist, who left the training forcefully and attacking his brother, calling him private in every way, reappears on television with Socialit, the program hosted by María Verdoy every Saturday and Sunday on Telecinco. In him, Luis Font opens up to narrate the delicate economic and personal situation he is going through.

“I have been on the verge of going to live on the streets,” the singer begins. I didn’t want to continue being in the dark, at least on the street I would get the sun’s rays, I would see people.. I know it’s hard to say, but after the path I’ve taken, for me this was nothing, he continues explaining, visibly affected.

The artist accuses his brother, Xavier Font, of having removed him from the group, and of being the cause of his downfall: He is particular in every sense.

Luis Font says that he has several friends, whom he calls angels, who regularly lend him clothes to attend different meetings from which a new job opportunity may arise that will allow him to get out of the hole. I currently have a pay of 250 euros. I’ve looked for work, I’ve worked in places, but it’s hard for me to fit in. (…) I deserve good things to happen to me once and for all, he adds.

Your most desired dream

Taking advantage of this interview on Telecinco, Luis Font did not want to waste the opportunity to request his signing for Supervivientes, the reality star of the house that coming to the small screen next March with Jorge Javier Vzquez as presenter.

I am a survivor. Every year when the casting would take place I waited for my chance, but it hasn’t been given to me.. I would have a challenge again in my life, she says hopefully, hoping that at some point the phone will ring to propose this tough challenge.

