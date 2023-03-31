The elegant stylings of King Charles and Camilla’s first state visit

tz stars

The fashion line-up for the visit of King Charles and his wife Camilla is impressive. Elegance and style from dawn to dusk.

Berlin – Germany shows itself on the occasion of the first state visit of King Charles III (74) and King’s wife Camilla (75) from his tasteful side. Hardly a step on the gangway of the royal couple’s landed plane, the still uncrowned Queen of the Britons shone in a turquoise coat and dress by British designer Bruce Oldfield (72), the Philip Tracy hat was in the same colors.

Camilla’s jewelry is steeped in tradition, but has probably never been officially worn

The diamond and turquoise brooch belonged loudly Daily MailAuthor Rebecca English of the late Queen Elizabeth (96, † 2022) and were presented to the late monarch by Queen Mary (85, † 1953) for her confirmation in 1942. The Queen is said to have never worn it herself, but Camilla may have liked it and wore it for the first time in a charming ambiguity, suitable for her first state visit. Although Queen Mary was born in Kensington Palace, she had German roots because of her father, Duke Franz von Teck (62, † 1900).

Beautiful pictures were taken – thanks to the courage of the President’s wife Elke Büdenbender (61) and Camillas – in front of the Brandenburg Gate, which brightened the otherwise dingy gray day in Berlin. Otherwise known for her no-frills business look, Büdenbender cut a good figure in a red collared dress with the same colored hat band and nude-colored pumps next to Camilla, who has tried her hand at Royal Ascot and who may have given up any reservations when it comes to any type of hat. The memory of the deceased Queen stole through the colorful outfits into the hearts of the waiting crowd. Elizabeth II often wore bright colors to ensure she was easily recognizable.

These guests celebrated with Charles III. and Camilla at Bellevue Palace Motsi Mabuse (41) along with husband Evgeny Voznyuk (39) appeared at the explicit request of the royal couple. Camilla and Charles are fans of the UK equivalent (and original) Strictly Come Dancing, which also featured Motsi in Season 17. Charles, who as the Prince of Wales likes to stay in Germany because he has roots here on his father’s side, is also likely to get away from the former chancellor Angela Merkel (68) felt warmly welcomed, the three have met frequently in the past. Economics ministers also agreed to carp and pasture chicken Robert Habeck (53), ex-Federal President Joachim Gauck (83) with his partner Daniela Schadt (63) and Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner (44) with wife wife Franca Lehfeld (33) announced, also architect David Chipperfield (69), the sculptor Tony Cragg (73) and Biontech boss Ozlem Türeci (56) gave the honor. Surprisingly, the person who passed the royal cup is the Chancellor Olaf Scholz (64), which is obviously otherwise indispensable. Last but not least, his partner Britta Ernst (62) must have deeply regretted the missed opportunity to meet the royals. Who wonders why the Toten Hosen frontman Campino (60) was seen bowing deeply to Camilla, reminds us that Campino not only has British citizenship, but also pursues the same interests as the head of Britain with various charitable commitments. Charles’ nephew Philip Prince of Hohenlohe (53) had come as family reinforcement for the British.

Camilla glitters, Motsi Mabuse celebrates in a white veil dress with Charles III.

Motsi dressed up for the state banquet with King Charles and King’s wife Camilla, as did President’s wife Elke Büdenbender with her outfits of the day in Berlin (photomontage). © Political-Moments/Imago & Jens Büttner/dpa & U. Stamm/Imago

At the state banquet in the evening, Camilla was the eye-catcher of the evening in her breathtaking glittering Oldfield gown. The conspicuous jewelry of the Queen Consort caused a stir. A gorgeous diamond tiara on the head of the Queen Consort was considered a homage to Queen Elizabeth II, who counted the valuable gem among her favorite pieces.

But the guests, especially “Let’s Dance” star Motsi Mabuse (41), caused a stir with their styling. For the evening she chose an elegant white dress with a veil. A floral pattern in the upper chest area formed the transition to a transparent neckline. Motsi Mabuse had her hair styled in an updo. A sparkling silver clutch completed the look. Motsi was very honored, but did not reveal whether she also danced with Charles III. swung. Sources used: Instagram @motsimabuse, dailymail.co.uk