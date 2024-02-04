Chanel attacks the Benidorm Fest for its absence: I think it is a lack of respect

Just like he did in the first semi-final of the Benidorm Fest, Abraham Mateo took the stage at the Lilla Sports Palace in Benidorm as a guest artist. The composer and singer from Cádiz accompanied Vicco last Tuesday, with whom he sang Tequiero – the song they both have in common – before to leave the Barcelonan all the protagonism to make the public enjoy her Nochentera.

In the final, Mateo did not have to share the stage with anyone and was able to present his latest professional works. He performed Falsos memorias and Clavaito, a song that he shares with Chanel Terrero, the first winner of the Benidorm Fest. The Spanish-Cuban, in a constant tug of war with RTVE since she represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest, regretted in her Threads profile for not having been invited.

Enlarge Chanel Threads

Clavaito is sung at the Benidorm Fest 2024 sni m. It seems to me a lack of respect for Eurofans and, of course, wrote the artist in a message that quickly went viral on the rest of the social networks. Furthermore, Chanel closed her message by congratulating In Nebulathe big winners of the night.

RTVE’s reaction

Criticism of Chanel spread so much that the director of Communication and Participation of the RTVE Corporation and one of the most visible faces of everything that Eurovision represents in Spain, Mara Eizaguirre was questioned at the press conference after the final about her statements.

I haven’t seen anything you’re talking about, so I’ll look at it and tomorrow I’ll tell you what’s appropriate. In any case, I respect your words. I have not seen anythinghe cleared, calling on the closing events of the festival to give their opinion.

