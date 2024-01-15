Sadio Man’s 18-year-old wife breaks her silence: Waiting for my new life

On January 7, Sadio Man and Aisha Tamba, his lifelong partner, They were married in an Islamic ceremony in Keur Massar, in Senegal, very close to Dakar. The arranged marriage between the Al Nassr forward, 31, and the young woman, 18, is causing a stir on social networks given the notable age difference between them. Tired of this controversy, the student breaks her silence in statements that Mirror reported this Monday.

Aisha Tamba, who will not move with her husband to Saudi Arabia until she finishes her academic studies, says that she will continue to maintain a low profile and that fame, as well as Sadio Man’s money, will not change her. I am waiting for my new life and it will be very different. I don’t feel any pressure because of his fame and money. This is not what interests me. Continue being a humble person committed to my faithhe begins by saying.

I’m not used to having so much attention paid to me because we are a very private family. We don’t like to boast and talk about our personal life. “I am a down-to-earth person,” he adds. The young woman insists that nothing will be different because of this marriage. In addition, she assures that she feels very honored to be Mrs. de Mana.

MS INFORMACIN Amadou Tamba has confessed to local media that he has a great relationship with his son-in-law and that there was no relationship prior to the wedding due to her young age.

He doesn’t know who Georgina is

Aisha Tamba tells Mirror that she has no idea who Georgina Rodríguez is even though her new husband is Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate. I don’t know who she is and I don’t use any social media, she confesses. However, there is no doubt that the meeting between Jaca and the young woman is imminent.

As es Aisha Tamba

Born in Casamance, a town close to Bambali, Aisha Tamba is a scholar of the Qur’an, spending much of her youth in a private institute in Mbao. His father, an architect in the area, was the one who introduced him to Mana and organized this arranged marriage between families, according to Sene News. Many rumors suggest that it was the footballer who contributed financially to the young woman’s training.

As published by Sports Brief, the athlete and his wife They met for the first time when she was only 16 years old. Man began to look forward to a future with her. He spoke with her uncle and informed her of her intentions, they say.