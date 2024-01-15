The consequences of abandoning Temptation Island: financial fine and veto

The seventh edition of The Island of Temptations landed on Telecinco in style. And, in its first two broadcasts, viewers were able to experience the abandonment of two of the main couples. The first to leave the Dominican Republic were Rober Aranda and Alba Casillas after he failed to adapt to the mechanics of the format. I’m not prepared for these things, I can’t rest because I think about it a lot. The situation surpasses me, he expressed.

The second couple to leave the reality show was Andrea Bueno and Álvarez; on this occasion, by her decision after an attack of jealousy. I’m out! I’m done with everything and I’m going back to Malaga (…) I’m not well, I don’t have the strength. I don’t want to see anyone right now. Temptation Island has overtaken me. I have come this far“or,” the 18-year-old girl said through tears.

As in any reality television, Abandonment of the adventure entails a financial fine included in one of the many clauses of the contract. This is what Naomi Asensi, a former contestant on the sixth edition of Temptation Island, says on her TikTok profile. If you leave the island, will they penalize you?, asks one of her followers.

Yes, all reality shows have a penalty. There are always some consequences, of course. You can’t go to a program, especially in the Dominican Republic, and then leave whenever you feel like it.explains the Valencian. It should be remembered that Naomi Asensi is already an expert in this type of contest since her rise to fame in LIDLT 6 allowed her to access GH VIP 8, an edition of which she emerged as the winner.

MORE ABOUT ‘LIDLT 7’ The young contestant wanted to share a reflection on his Instagram, suggesting that he does not regret having abandoned.

The Andalusian could not handle the pressure of the Telecinco reality show and ended up leaving after a bonfire of confrontation with her boyfriend, Álvaro.

Fines and vetoes

What Naomi Asensi does not talk about is quantities since it is prohibited by contract. However, the figures could be very similar to those of other house programs such as Survivors or Big Brother. Forced abandonments for medical or family reasons are exempt.

In the case of anonymous reality shows, Fines are usually around 3,000 euros; However, if we refer to contests with celebrities, the figures range from 12,000 to 100,000 euros. It is worth remembering that the caches of some of the Supervivientes contestants are around 25,000 euros, as was the case of Mila Ximnez, Isabel Pantoja or Bigote Arrocet.

THE ISLAND OF TEMPTATIONS

Regarding the vetoes, Temptation Island does not usually carry them out, giving a place to participants who drop out in the debates or special emissions. The same does not happen in GH where a veto is applied to them; for example, with Oriana Marzoli.