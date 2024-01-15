Risto Mejide and Natalia Almarcha, in crisis

Of comings and goings. This is how you can define the relationship between Risto Mejide and Natalia Almarchawho declare eternal love through the current love letters (such as the hackneyed social networks) as they slam the door and if I have seen you I don’t remember for a few days, weeks

The latter is what must have happened recently, according to the magazine Hola! (the greeting for those who don’t like to say their name). And, according to the publication of the heart (broken in this case), the couple would have left him again. The presenter and publicist faces a new crisis with the pharmacist Natalia Almarcha, they point out from this medium.

Ms informacin A year after their separation, the now ex-couple has signed the papers and the influencer gives her first statements to Telecinco.

The architect, who has an open front against the presenter and her husband, brought up the topic and spoke without mincing words.

This is not the first time it has happened, so it is possible that it will have the same route as on other occasions, but, for now, both lovebirds have stopped following each other through Instagramwhich is the most modern way of showing anger from those between whom communication does not flow.

The reasons for the crisis

Precisely there, in the communication problemsAccording to the magazine, there would be the reasons for this new distancing (apart from the earthly one, since he lives in Madrid and she runs her newly opened pharmacy in the Valencian Community).

Throughout these months of relationship, Risto and Natalia have made it clear how much they love each other, but, apparently, they have strong characters that will make them clash frequently.. And it is precisely these frictions that will be taking a toll on their love, he explains. Hola!

It is a situation that will catch those around him by surprise, since both of them dedicated romantic words to each other on November 29, when Risto turns 49 years old. “I like to see you happy,” she told him. You are to blame, he was quick to write to you, they add from the publication.