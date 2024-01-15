MasterChef will record a test in tribute to the victims of 11-M

The filming of the new edition of the popular cooking competition MasterChef has already started to walk and, according to exclusive information on the portal 20 minutes, One of the tests that will be recorded will be dedicated to paying tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks of March 11 2004 in Madrid.

This test of the famous talent culinary will take place in the gardens of the Buen Retiro park in the capital, which houses precisely The Forest of Memorya hill with cypress trees in memory of the victims of the jihadist attack on the city.

This outdoor test, which will be filmed according to this digital at the end of this month, It will have 150 people as diners, including victims and relatives. of these, members of the association in which they joined.

Hard testimonies

The tribute in this twelfth season would be related to the fact that two decades have passed since the macabre events, in which 193 died and nearly 2,000 were injured.

During the recording, as is usual in other outdoor tests, apart from trying the contestants’ menu, the diners will also be able to talk a little about their experience, giving testimony of how they lived those dates and the feelings or consequences that they carry as a result of what happened.