This will be the trial of Dani Alves: 28 witnesses and a separation screen

More than a year after entering prison accused of a rape on the night of December 30 to 31, 2022, Dani Alves will sit on the bench on Monday, February 5, at 10:00 am of the accused at the Provincial Court of Barcelona on the first date of the trial that will decide their most immediate future. The ex-footballer faces a penalty of 9 to 100to which would be added a decade of supervised freedom and compensation of 150,000 euros.

The trial will last three days and will be led by three judges, who will be in charge of determining whether they see the reported facts as proven or if, on the contrary, the Brazilian is innocent of the charges against him. The private accusation asks 12 to of prison, while his defense, headed by the lawyer Ins Guardiola, will ask for his acquittal.

Statement behind closed doors

More than 270 accredited journalists will cover a trial that will be open to the public except for the victim’s statement. In order to protect her privacy and guarantee her anonymity, the young woman will give her version of the events behind a screen that will separate her from her alleged aggressor. Furthermore, The media will have to leave the room and the internal recording of the Provincial Court will distort their image and voice.

More about the Alves Case The footballer, who is serving 365 days behind bars, has had the support of his family during this process. Dinora Santana, his ex-wife, moved to Barcelona as a strategy to get out of prison.

The footballer’s defense continues working to free him from the bench, trying to close an agreement with the victim’s lawyer where he acknowledges the attack.

The testimony of the complainant is, along with that of Alves, one of the most important that will take place on the first date of the trial.. Always taking into account that the Brazilian may take advantage of his right not to testify or, only, answer the questions that he considers. In addition, up to six more witnesses are expected to appear.

The appearance of Joana Sanz

It will be Tuesday when the accused’s wife, Joana Sanz, goes to court to give her version. His testimony has been requested by Alves’s defense, with whom the Tenerife woman has had her ups and downs since the events being prosecuted took place. Her fierce criticism, incomprehension and certainties about a divorce that never came ended up giving way to the model’s fierce defense and support for her husband. 21 more witnesses will also attend on Tuesday, including nightclub workers, security agents and witnesses called to testify by all parties.

On Wednesday, the final date of the hearing, the evidence and reports that the experts and forensic experts have been collecting over the course of a year and a month will be analyzed. So, After the last interventions of the parties, the Prosecutor’s Office will raise its final request and the trial will be heard for sentencing. While the verdict is resolved, Alves will return to Brians 2 prison.