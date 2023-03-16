Idanha-a-Nova. Arte das Musas premieres Casa Comum at C. Cultural Raiano

“A Arte das Musas challenged six musicians, in two different groups, to work on these experiences in an artistic residency context, using as fuel for the creation of programs for crossing and contact with the territory and local populations”, said, in a statement, the municipality from Idanha-a-Nova, in the district of Castelo Branco.

The premiere concert of Casa Comum is scheduled for the 24th, at 21:30, at the Raiano Cultural Center (CCR) in Idanha-a-Nova.

This is an Arte das Musas project developed in partnership with the municipality of Idanha-a-Nova and with the support of the Direcção-Geral das Artes.

Basically, the Common House promotes two meetings a year, that is, two episodes.

Casa Comum Ep.1 is formed by musicians Baltazar Molina (percussion), Tomás Longo (vibraphone) and Guilherme Fortunato (electric guitar), who carried out a first stage of artistic residency in the territory (Idanha-a-Nova) in January, at which follows a second phase in the days before the public presentation, on the 24th.

The second episode of Casa Comum will take place in May and July and, during this period, “another group of three musicians will contact the territory to extract other experiences, sensations and narratives and, from another artistic residency, build a new object artistic”.

After the premieres in Idanha-a-Nova — UNESCO Creative City of Music, the projects come into circulation through partnerships with cities, national and international, of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

Arte das Musas, founded in 2000 by Filipe Faria, creates and develops original projects in the areas of music, disciplinary crossings, sound art, documentary film, ethnography, plastic arts, photography, dance, cultural mediation, territorial development, editing and programming .

It takes on the hallmark of works signed by Filipe Faria, solo or in a group, situated between the ancestral and the contemporary, the erudite and the popular, inspired by the dialogue between art and culture with human ecology.

In 2012, he opted for the territory of Idanha-a-Nova – UNESCO Creative City of Music, to develop projects from the rural, sustainable and inspiring world.

This territory has established itself as his main inspiration and is the current home of the Art of the Muses, where he created, among others, Fora do Lugar – International Festival of Ancient Music.

