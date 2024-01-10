Singer James Morrison finds his wife dead at home

The first days of the calendar have been bathed in tragedy in the life of James Morrison. The British singer has been emotionally forced to cancel all of his professional commitments when a hard stone falls on him: On January 5, he found his wife’s body. and mother of his two daughters, Gill Catchpoleupon returning to his house Whitminster. She had taken her life by hanging herself.

During the last few days some pieces had stopped fitting together. Now paralysis in the artist’s life is inevitable. The death of Catchpole, from tan solo 45 tooccurs days after, according to the Daily Mailthe authorities received a call from the deceased herself in which she sounded the alarm about the fragility of a state of mind that ended up breaking. The doctors certified the death around 9:40 in the morning of Epiphany.

James Morrison’s partner Gill Catchpole ‘was looking for a house to rent just 24 hours before she died’ as Facebook posts reveal her ‘ups, downs and heartache’ since having kidney transplant in 2022 – as singer is hit by fourth family tragedy pic.twitter.com/m486t8BWfA — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 8, 2024

Hours before the moment in which the health workers mark the moment of death, a friend of the couple had contacted Morrison to explain, worried, that His wife doesn’t answer the phone. Then anguish took over the singer, who returned with unprecedented speed to his home. And there he found himself face to face with the fateful image.

According to the report of the authorities in charge of the case, there is no indication of a crime. Although the official conclusion, as well as the appearance before the coroner’s judge in charge of the investigation, Roland Woodersonwill not arrive until the toxicology report is completed, everything seems to point to a case of suicide. As sources from the family environment point out, Both Morrison and his two daughters, Elsie and Ada-Rose, aged 15 and 5, respectively, are immersed in a deep wave of sadness. from which the artist seems to have not emerged in the last decade and a half: He lost his father in 2010 and, later, his older brother and a nephew.

His lifelong love

The couple met when he was 17 years old, 22 years ago. And, since then, their relationship was the float that allowed him to breathe during many years in which it seemed that life turned its back on him in the professional and family fields. On more than one occasion he referred to Catchpole as are heronsthe protagonist of their story who was, from that day they met, a fairytale.

In fact, he dedicated his famous album to her. Stronger Than You Knowwho based the power of his lyrics on the strength that Gill had after the complications she suffered when giving birth to her youngest daughter prematurely. Just a few days ago, Morrison posted a photo on his Instagram in which he wished the best for this new year; the light that I wanted to see has disappeared with a slam of the door and life suddenly puts him once again in front of another painful death of a loved one.