The lawyer who defended Daddy Yankee after the jewelry theft: My children got a surprise

The enviable and portentous heritage that Daddy Yankee has been feeding thanks to music will have greater wealth as a result of a sentence issued by the Eighth Section of the Provincial Court of Valencia. A hotel in the capital of Turia, where the artist was on the occasion of the Festival Latin Fest of Ganda inyou have to pay compensation of $908,950 (843.000 euros) for the theft of her jewelry inside her room.

The loot was two watches, three chains, a cross, four bracelets, three rings, a pair of diamond earrings and a 14-karat gold cord., which was his brother-in-law’s. The provincial judicial body points out that all these luxury accessories were part of its public and artistic imageGiven the complement your look during concerts.

Miguel Ángel Sampedrothe lawyer who defended him, explained in Better late How this complicated victory was achieved, since there are hotels that are not obliged to respond financially to this type of situation.

If it was not proven, it would have been much more difficult.

El method of operation of the thieves and the innocence of the workers has been decisive in the outcome of the sentence. A strangerwho posed as a member of Yankee’s staff, He went to the hotel reception to ask for some keys to the rooms of the Puerto Rican and his team.. He fell into the trap and gave him a game. He opened the door to the room and there was his wife. He pretended to be a maintenance technician, who needed to unlock the safe. At first I couldn’t, but a call to the reception changed everything. He left with the loot in his hands and without raising any suspicion.

The indirect collaboration of the hotel workers has benefited the artist so that he is compensated. The hotel staff actively collaborated in the robbery. This infraction has been taken into account to condemn the hotel. If this was not proven, it would have been much more difficult. I reiterate that without the hotel’s collaboration in the robbery it would have cost more.

On the other hand, The lawyer told how Daddy Yankee became interested in his services. A call that was a monumental surprise for his children. They told me the name of the person (Ramn Pérez Ayala) that does not match the artist. My children were in for a monumental surprise and their faces said it all. He had to win the trial for them.

