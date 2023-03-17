Skrillex, Fred again... and Four Tet make us dance with their new song "Baby again...."

If we keep one thing in mind, it is that 2023 will be a great year for music, since it started with a lot of spectacular premieres and very raffled premieres are also coming in the coming months. But if you feel like partying, hold on because Skrillex, Fred again… and Four Tet put together an ideal song for that mood.

As you will remember, a few weeks ago and after almost a decade, Skrillex released two studio albums: Quest for Fire y Don’t Get Too Close. The first material blew us away, because in it, the American DJ and producer brought together incredible collaborators, including Fred again… and Four Tet, who participated in the songs “Rumble” and “Butterflies” respectively.

Skrillex, Fred again.. and Four Tet playing together in 2023/Photo via Instagram: @fourtetkieran

Skrilex, Fred again.. and Four Tet blow our minds with their new song “Baby again..”

However, It seems that the collaboration between Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred again… is going to be long. But this March 17 and to everyone’s surprise, this super combo premiered a new song called “Baby again..” which, according to Pitchforkthey were playing separately in their respective livesets and in the five-hour show that the three threw at Madison Square Garden in New York.

To give you an idea of ​​how the wave is, this song by Skrillex, Fred again.. and Four Tet (featuring a sample of Lil Baby’s “Baby”) It has an ideal beat to break the dance floor with his best steps, because it goes through different synthesizers and rhythms, from calm to madness in a few seconds. And without a doubt, she walks away from everything they had done together recently.

Fred again.., Four Tet and Skrillex in New York/Photo via Instagram: @fredagainagainagainagainagainagain

For now, it seems that Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred again… will continue to work togetherWell, we still see them giving shows hand in hand. However, we are excited because in a few weeks We will see Fred again… in Mexico, with two presentations at Ceremonia and Tecate Pa’l Norte. And to warm up your engines, listen to “Baby again..” below:

