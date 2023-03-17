Influencer was criticized for a message to Diego Bertie: “That repentance was in the last breath”

The death of actor and singer Diego Bertie at the age of 54 has shocked his followers and the general public. Thousands of people have left heartfelt messages, but there are different ones who leave criticizable posts, as was the case with the influencer Aneth Acosta.

More information Juliana confronts Phillip Butters over comments about Diego Bertie: “He speaks without any kind of respect”

Through her Twitter account, the former candidate for Congress for Popular Action sent a controversial message in which she affirmed that the case of Diego Bertie would have been a suicide -disclaimer: erroneously since the rigorous investigations are still being carried out-.

“Suicide is an issue that goes beyond death. I only hope that in the last breath there was regret. A Hail Mary for the souls in purgatory”, he shared on his Twitter account.

Influencer Aneth Acosta criticized for a comment about Diego Bertie.

His message did not take long to be questioned on social networks. Different users condemned this statement and regretted that it hides behind religion to speak out and “ask for repentance” Diego Bertie at this hard time for the actor’s family.

More information Phillip Butters is criticized for a comment about Diego Bertie: “May he rest who did not have peace in his life”

How did Diego Bertie die?

Diego Bertie died as a result of the fall of the 14th floor of his apartment. He was attended to by the Firefighters and was transferred to the Casemiro Ulloa Hospital, where the body arrived.

It should be noted that investigations into the case are already being carried out to determine how his death occurred.

Actor and singer Diego Bertie falls from the 14th floor of a building

