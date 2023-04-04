Grey’s Anatomy: Series star saves her own children from fire

Caterina Scorsone: Black smoke and grievous loss

Discussing the events of that evening, Scorsone said: “While I was getting my children ready for bed and finishing the bath, smoke began to rise through the seams around the bathtub. By the time I looked down the hall, a stream of thick black smoke had already formed, covering the whole house fulfilled. That’s the thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three children out of the house, and we didn’t even escape with shoes on. But we got out. And I’m eternally grateful for that.”

Unfortunately, not everyone in the house was so lucky. The pets, including a dog and several cats, perished in the blaze. A loss the family is still grappling with: “In a heartbreaking way we have lost all four of our pets. We are still suffering from this loss but we are glad that we got to love them at all.”

In addition to the shock, the actress also finds the right words to thank her family and the emergency services, who all supported her during and after the accident. “This is a love letter to the incredible people who showed up and the incredible way they did it.” The “Grey’s Anatomy” team supported the family with donations in kind, and other family members immediately flew in to look after the children.