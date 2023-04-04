Charles III vs. Prince Harry: This point goes to the Duke of Sussex

tz stars

Prince Harry kills two birds with one stone with his surprise visit to London. King Charles III shouldn’t be happy about it.

LONDON – In a surprising turn of events that no one expected, Prince Harry (38) managed to outwit the press and quietly fly in from Montecito. He arrived unexpectedly at the High Court on the first day of the hearing to hear the case he and six other celebrities including Elton John, 76, and actress Sadie Frost, 57, had against the parent company of the Daily Mail have strained. The ex-royal grinned mischievously at the camera, knowing full well that he was ahead in a completely different game with his sudden appearance: father King Charles (74) falls behind as a result.

Prince Harry’s presence at court was not required

The trip to the courtroom on Monday was only a preliminary hearing, Harry didn’t have to testify. So why did the Duke of Sussex spare no expense or effort to fly around the world for hours to “just” be a spectator? Furthermore, one might ask: why did Harry use the front entrance surrounded by photographers while his prominent fellow plaintiffs used the side entrance? Right: He wanted to be seen and his mischievous look and broad grin spoke for themselves.

Had the king’s second born stayed in California, little would have been reported of a hearing. With Harry’s publicity coup, he could be sure that his cause would be widely reported in the media and everyone would know what he was fighting for. There’s also a second reason Harry may have been aware of, like news.com.au stated in a comment. If flames hadn’t flared up in France to demonstrate against President Emmanuel Macron’s (45) pension reform, King Charles and King’s wife Camilla (75) would probably have indulged in savoir-vivre at an official banquet in Versailles.

King Charles III has no time to meet Prince Harry on London trip Despite the cancellation of his trip to France, it was reported that Charles was “too busy” to see Harry, even though he had asked to meet. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t following his son’s decision to return in what was actually a significant week for him with interest. Royal expert Victoria Ward commented in the telegraph: “It will not have gone unnoticed at Buckingham Palace that the Duke’s performance would have overshadowed the start of the tour, had it actually taken place.”

Prince Harry’s spontaneous appearance collects a lot of media attention

Nevertheless, the inaugural journey of the British king to Germany before his coronation is a historic milestone. It’s the first step as a statesman in the spotlight and Prince Harry steals the show from his father with his lightning visit. The front pages reflect who is stirring things more now, although of course no competition was ever officially declared. But who is getting the attention? Charles III would probably have fallen behind in France.

Outshining the senior king may not be honorable, but willingly or not, this is not the first time that Prince Harry has engaged in a showdown that has the potential to challenge the monarchy. In his bestseller, Prince Harry already accepted, in the name of his salvation, that the royals appeared in a bad light or were even personally attacked. What seems clear, however, is that Harry is far from done when it comes to venting his anger at the British press or showing his dislike for the rules of the Palace. Sources used: news.com.au, telegraph.co.uk