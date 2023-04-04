‘I Only Know How To Sing Like This’. Here is the latest single from Ala dos Namorados

Os Ala dos Namorados have just released ‘Eu Só Sei Cantar Assim’, the first single from the new album, which still doesn’t have a release date.

The song presents a fresh sound but faithful to the group’s great successes, with a sound that transports us from jazz to pop that asks for a dance.

With the unmistakable voice of Nuno Guerreiro, joined by the warm voice of João Gil, this is a new and current theme, but one that makes us feel the intimacy of these 30 years of company.

“We live in a time with no time to lose, a time of affirmation of what we are and what we want to be. Whatever our activity or occupation, we live only once and so that our passage on Earth is full of many moments of happiness in all senses, the affirmation of our identity becomes our greatest challenge. To have a life and live it without beating around the bush and without fear”, said João Gil about ‘Eu Só Sei Cantar Assim’, in a statement sent to the News by the Minute.

Nuno Guerreiro revealed that, when he heard the theme for the first time and read the lyrics, he was in shock.

“I didn’t want to believe it. The song was about me, and what an honor! It’s a great statement! It’s a lot about me and a great song! João knows me well!”, he said.

Anyone who was present at the open rehearsal at the Capitólio or at the concerts in Póvoa do Varzim or Loulé already had the opportunity to hear this song, which was very well received by the public.

Remember that the band returned this year to the stages and records. O News by the Minute was recently in conversation with João Gil and Nuno Guerreiro, where the musicians spoke not only about these new developments but also about the 30 years of formation as a group.

