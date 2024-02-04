Florida Chamber Orchestra honors Mozart with concert in Miami

MIAMI.- Founded in 1995 by orchestra director Marlene Urbay, the Florida Chamber Orchestra (Florida Chamber Orchestra) is an essential part of cultured music and the growth of the arts in Miami.

The orchestra, whose mission is to unify and educate audiences of different cultural backgrounds and ethnicities through the universal language of music that transcends any border, continues its 2023-2024 season, with the show Mozart Extravaganzaa program focused on the music of the genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791).

This is a tribute to one of the most important composers in the history of music, of which two piano concerts will be performed, as well as a sonata and serenade. Additionally, the program includes soprano Eglise Gutirrez singing arias from The magic flute y The Marriage of Fgaro.

The current season of the Florida Chamber Orchestra has already performed several programs, one of them of Cuban music, under the title of Cuban Heritage. At the end of August, the zarzuela Cecilia Valds came on stage, in a great production with Mart Production and as is traditional for the orchestra, in December there was a cozy program focused on Christmas.

There are 38 consecutive seasons where we try to cover different tastes, and that is precisely one of the purposes of the Orchestra, to get closer to the diversity that makes up Miami. We do Cuban and Latin American music, Christmas and classical, like the program we will perform on Sunday, February 11 at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium with the music of Mozart, one of the greats, highlights Marlene Urbay, founder of the Chamber Orchestra of the Florida.

Mozart Extravaganza, notes director Urbay, is a tribute to this musical genius, who died young, at 35 years old, leaving behind a surprising repertoire and a great written work. Then he adds: Mozart is great, he composed opera, symphonies, chamber music, piano, he worked intensely, leaving a work that has transcended the centuries.

The program will have the soprano Eglise Gutirrez, a glory of Cuba who has taken the name of Cuba and Miami to all corners of the world and sung on the most prestigious stages on the planet, highlights Urbay, who had the baton during the performance of the soprano in Cecilia Valds.

The soprano interpret the opening of The magic flute, y Oh, I feel it (Pamina), also from The magic flute. At another point in the program you will hear him Where are the good times of the famous The Marriage of Fgaro.

For the piano compositions, Mozart’s notes will be performed by two top soloists, Leonel Morales, an artist with a solid international career and numerous awards in international competitions, who will be accompanied by his son, Leo de María, who is building a solid and prestigious career, highlights the director of FCO. Below he highlights: young Leo has just won first prize at the International Piano Competition, UNISA, in South Africa.

Both musicians, who have been working together for many years, will perform the piano concertos No. 13 in C major KV 415 and No. 20 in D minor KV 466 by Mozart.

For the Miami public, the presence of these teachers has greater relevance, since it will be the first time that Leo plays in Miami and also the first opportunity he will have to be under the baton of Marlene Urbay.

Mozart Extravaganza performs Sunday, February 11, at 5 pm, at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler Street, Miami, 33135.

Tickets from $50. More information and reservations, at (305) 979-960.