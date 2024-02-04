Jessica Goicoechea makes a mistake by revealing when she started with Bartra

Marc Bartra recounts his romantic life with Jessica Goicoechea’s brother after his love failure with Melissa Jimnez, with whom he was happily married for five years and had three children in common (Gala, Abril and Max). The name of the footballer and the model started dating during the summer of 2022 when both were seen leaving a Barcelona nightclub together after a Rauw Alejandro concert.

Five months later, Bartra mistakenly shared some images with her partner in a complicit and loving attitude. He deleted it from his Instagram profile, but it was too late. Even so, he always denied it. Everything is a lie. I’m not with anyone, I’m alone and I’m delighted. Finally, The footballer made his romance with the model official when he turned 32.

Now, Goicoechea has shared in the podcast The Future What were the beginnings of your romance with Bartra and when did they start?, although he did not remember it with much certainty, as he hinted when he heard the question. What a good question! he said. I don’t know when to start telling it, because not since we met, because we started something more serious later.he began saying.

Hubo quite attractive from the beginning

The controversy could be served when he stated that they have been together for almost two years. But why? If we remember, the couple would have started their love story between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. It just so happens that in that period of time it came to light that Bartra and Melissa Jiménez put an end to their romantic relationship after eight years together.. Vanitatis shared this news exclusively on January 5, 2022. A confession that suggests that The footballer could have been on both sides for a whilealthough it is not entirely clear.

The model has also expressed her happiness for this relationship, which began to take shape as soon as they met. There was quite an attraction from the beginning. I love to say that it was not through social networks because we met at a concert.