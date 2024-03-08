Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce: It has been a painful process

What was an open secret has become a reality. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have put an end to their love story after 11 years of marriageas confirmed by the actress’s representative to the magazine Peoplewho assures that he is leaving a process really hard and painful thanks to the support of his closest environment.

At first it was very difficult for her, but her friends supported her and helped her get through the worst. Natalie is coming out of a really hard and painful year, but she has come out stronger and is finding joy in her family, her friends and her work, she says. Portman’s highest priority has been to achieve an amicable separation to ensure the well-being of her two children, Aleph and Amalia.. She and Ben truly love their children and are equally focused on being the best co-parents possible. Nothing is more important.

The infidelity that changed everything

The breakup rumors came to light last summer when some media outlets reported that Benjamin Millepied was unfaithful to his wife with a young 25-year-old activist against climate change. They both did everything possible to get their relationship back on track, but it was not possible. Millepie did everything possible to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together after news of his infidelity broke..

Last Augustspeculation about an alleged divorce gained momentum when Natalie Portman appeared at an event without her wedding ring. People states that the actress presented the petition for divorce a few months after learning of the disloyalty carried out by her husband. It was made official in February in a court in France, where they had lived for years.

The filming of The black swana film with which Portman won an Oscar Award, was the place where her love story began to take shape. Three years later they were married in a private ceremony in California with few guests.