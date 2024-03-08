The lawyer for Edwin Arrieta’s family: We adhere to the capital punishment for Daniel Sancho

Daniel Sancho will face Thai justice next April 9 in a trial that will last until May 3 and that there will be a total of 57 witnesses who will offer key stories. The Spaniard could face life imprisonment or, in the worst case, the death penalty for the murder and dismemberment of Edwin Arrieta last August on the island of Koh Phangan, south of the Asian country.

With one month left until the expected trial, Juan Gonzalo Ospina, lawyer for the victim’s family, offered a press conference this Friday by videoconference from Thailand to explain how the accusation will face that great moment. The lawyer affirms in La Razn that he has moved to the country because They didn’t want surprises before the trial.: We wanted to coordinate and check that the accusation was well worked out and that the interrogation that was going to be carried out on the witnesses was clear.

Enlarge The lawyer for Edwin Arrieta’s family, Juan Gonzalo Ospina, offers statements to the media, on March 8, 2024, in Madrid (Spain). Fernando Sánchez Europa Press

We wanted to review some preliminary issue that could arise when carrying out civil and criminal action, and most importantly, review how the witnesses proposed by us, who are the mother and sister of Edwin Arrieta, were going to testify, Gonzalo continues explaining. Ospina.

Likewise, he assures that he fully trusts that justice will be done and highlights the role of the Thai authorities who They have acted correctly, up to the standards of any European country.

The Arrieta family has asked me to convey to the prosecutor their gratitude for the work done, as well as to the Colombian embassy that They came to the family’s desperationade.

Death penalty?

Gonzalo Espina advances that they will not be the ones asking for capital punishment for the son of Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo. We will adjust to what the prosecutor asks for. No one knows the Thai criminal code more than the Thai prosecutor’s office. If the death penalty is requested, we adhere, although I don’t think it would be applied because it hasn’t been done for years, he points out. For her part, Adriana Behaine, the family’s lawyer from Colombia, points out: Edwin’s family, as has already been said, are Catholic people, but his willingness is to comply with Thai laws.