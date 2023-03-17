“Brothers”: what happened in the chapters of March 13 and 14?

For a few years, the Turkish soap operas that are broadcast by Antenna 3 They have become a success from start to finish. The Spanish public has known how to give its trust to each one of the productions and “Siblings” has not been the exception.

The story of the brothers who are orphaned has caught a good number of viewers from spainwho do everything to see their chapters that are only broadcast Monday through Tuesday, so it is unforgivable to miss any detail.

Despite this, there are followers of the Turkish soap opera who, for some reason, have not been able to see this week’s episodes, so this time, we will leave you a summary with the most important thing that was seen on March 13 and 14 .

WEEKLY SUMMARY OF THE TELENOVELA “HERMANOS”

Sengül recovers his memory, but does not tell his family

An accident caused Sengül to lose her memory and, from that moment, the people closest to them have been helping her so that she can remember everything about her life, but their efforts were in vain.

When Doruk’s parents were taking her home after being at Nebahat’s home, Sengül remembered that Akif had pushed his nephews’ fatherkilling him, so he yelled at her that she was a murderer in front of everyone.

At that moment, Sengül begins to remember everything, but affirms that he made this accusation against Akif because he was confused with a movie. She, she prefers to keep it a secret that her memory returned and she only tells Sabahat, but then Akif and Nebahat discover her.

Sengül hid that she recovered her memory, but was later discovered (Photo: NG Medya)

Doruk and Asiye spend more time together… Will they return?

The student representative elections caused Doruk and Asiye, little by little, to spend more time together. Both were candidates and the result was a tie, so they must share ideas and proposals for all their colleagues.

In one of the activities they carried out, Doruk expressed the desire that they resume their relationship, but she did not accept and assured that first they must learn to get along better and heal certain injuries caused at that time.

As much as there was a refusal, the two young people continue to think about the idea of ​​being a couple again and the time they share could be a determining factor in deciding whether or not it is viable to be a couple again.

Doruk wants to get back with Asiye, but she is still not sure (Photo: NG Medya)

Akif goes drunk to Suzan’s house to ask her for a new opportunity.

Akif is jealous that Resul wants to propose to Suzan.so he lets himself be carried away by his feelings and goes to the woman’s house and demands to talk to her, although at first the mother prevents him because he was drunk.

The man wanted to know what would have happened if he hadn’t failed at the time. Suzan, completely honest on this occasion, confesses everything about her, telling her that she would have been able to give him a child and a family, despite everything that happened.

Akif, in his drunkenness, asks Suzan if she would give him another chance to start from scratch.but she doesn’t give an answer, knowing the state she is in.

Akif wants to get his affair with Suzan back (Photo: NG Medya)

¿Great se averguenza de Ogulcan?

The arrival of Emir, his sister and his girlfriend at the Ataman school has caused some clashes with some of the young people, since they have arrived with an arrogant attitude and making themselves feel that they are more than others for their money.

Most of the students are against them, but not Harika, who has become their friend and they even spend time together after school, which has impressed Oğulcan.

The young Oğulcan faces his girlfriend for what happened since he is very close to his enemies, but his biggest annoyance is not that, but the fact that he has not told him. She assures that she gets along with those boys because they remind her of the millionaire stage that she had.

Harika might be feeling ashamed of her poor boyfriend (Photo: NG Medya)

Suzan and Akif discuss Hatice’s death in front of Asiye

All of Berk’s friends, including Asiye, have prepared a surprise party for him at the Atakul family’s summer house, not imagining that something very big would happen at that moment.

When everyone proceeds to hide, Akif and Suzan arrive at the house to talk about their stormy relationship in secret.. The woman assures that the day Hatice discovered them in bed, her romance cooled.

However, Akif denied it and confessed his opinion. He assured that her relationship fell apart because she considered that they are to blame for Hatice’s death. Asiye was there and heard it all, being shocked.

Asiye was shocked to hear Akif and Suzan’s discussion (Photo: NG Medya)

HOW TO SEE “BROTHERS”?

The telenovela “Hermanos” is broadcast every Monday and Tuesday on the Antena 3 channel signal. The usual time for the start of the transmission is 10:45 p.m.

In addition to his transmissions by Antenna 3remember that you can enjoy “Siblings” via streaming. For this, you just have to subscribe to the platform ATRESplayer Premium.

As a user of the service, you will have access to episodes of the television series, exclusive previews and additional material from the production.