Billie Eilish makes her TV debut in ‘Swarm’

Airing this Friday on Prime Video, this series, directed by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, depicts a young woman’s dark and bloody obsession with a pop star, Ni’Jah.

After music, Billie Eilish launches into the 7th art. On Instagram, the singer shared a trailer for the series Swarmin which she makes a notable surprise appearance.

Broadcast from this Friday on Prime Video, this program, presented as a thriller, is directed by Donald Glover, alias Childish Gambino and Janine Nabers, to whom we owe the hit series, Atlanta. Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former United States President Barack Obama also helped write the screenplay.

Swarm features a young African-American woman named Dre (Dominique Fishback) and her obsession with one of pop’s biggest stars, Ni’Jah. This artist is also strongly inspired by Beyoncé, to the name of her fan club which gives its name to the series: The Swarm (the swarm in French) which looks a lot like BeyHive (the hive) used by fans of Queen B.

Eventually, Dre’s fascination with this popstar will quickly turn into a bloody dark journey. Billie Eilish occupies a secondary role, that of Eva. On the casting side, the show is also punctuated by the appearance of several celebrities such as Rickey Thompson, Rory Culkin, Damson Idris, Chloe Bailey or even Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson.

This is Billie Eilish’s first role on screen, but the singer has already distinguished herself in the past at the cinema thanks to her music. The 21-year-old artist notably produced the James Bond soundtrack Dying can wait in 2021 but also animated film Red alert in 2022.