“It cannot be refused”: Tahar Rahim evokes the future biopic of Charles Aznavour

The actor, chosen by Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir to play the singer in “Monsieur Aznavour” which they will co-direct, tells how he found himself involved in the project.

He will soon lend his features to a sacred monster of French song. Tahar Rahim, chosen to play Charles Aznavour in the biopic Mr. Aznavourcomes back in an interview granted to the Parisian on what led him to accept this offer from the film’s two co-directors, Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir.

“I am very good friends with (them), they told me about this project, but I never thought it would be me,” he explains in the daily columns.

“When they offered it to me this fall, I didn’t know if I could do it…”, he continues. “But I’m a very, very big fan of the artist and his career, the challenge is extraordinary, and I love the work of Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir.” The slammer has already teamed up with Mehdi Idir twice, for the films Patients et Student services office.

A challenge that “can’t be refused” and which requires a lot of preparation, especially “on the piano and singing”. On the other hand, if Marion Cotillard metamorphosed to become Édith Piaf in The kidthe actor of the series The snake announces a different approach: “It takes a resemblance, but it’s more embodiment and evocation: I don’t want to end up with a mask on my head.”

busy year

The biopic project and the participation of Tahar Rahim were announced by the american magazine Variety last month. Jean-Rachid Kallouche, husband of the artist’s daughter and co-producer of the film, indicated that he had received the approval of Charles Aznavour in 2018, before his death the same year.

Before the release of Mr. Aznavour in 2024, Tahar Rahim will star in Napoleon by Ridley Scott. He is currently in the cast of the American series Extrapolations, launched this Friday on Apple TV +, which puts several characters face the consequences of global warming in stories independent of each other. Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Marion Cotillard or even David Schwimmer also appear in the credits.