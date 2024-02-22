Fifth season of the True Detective series confirmed

NEW YORK.- The serie officers True Detective will have one fifth season announced today -February 22- HBO days after the broadcast of the last episode of the fourth installment, starring a female do for the first time and which was a success with audiences.

Issa López, who signed a contract with HBO and the streaming platform streaming Max to work on other exclusive content, will return to direct the episodes, according to a statement from the American channel.

Detective couple in the series

HBO has not yet specified who will play the detective couple this time, which has changed every season since the first installment in 2014.

True Detective It was a ratings success in its fourth season, with an average of 12.7 million viewers worldwide, the best result that a series has achieved since HBO existed.

The most recent installment had an all-female couple with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, an indigenous actress and former American boxing champion.

During its broadcast, the fourth season went through its own minidrama on social networks, when one of its original authors, Nic Pizzolatto, still among the executive producers, criticized the script.

“When you have nothing positive to share, throwing crap at others is the new trend,” Kali Reis responded on X.

FUENTE: AFP