Fortaleza de Sagres was the most visited monument in the Algarve in 2022

ANDn a statement, the Regional Directorate of Culture of the Algarve (DRCAlg) specified that the Fortress of Sagres, the Hermitage of Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe, also in the municipality of Vila do Bispo, and the Roman Ruins of Milreu, in Faro, reached a total of 460,048 visits, figures that represent “an exponential increase” compared to 2020 and 2021.

The 2022 data also show that the three DRCAlg monuments managed to reach an “entrance record very close to 2019, the best tourist year in these places”, in which a “record of 480,948 entries was recorded”, highlighted the DRCAlg in a statement.

“In total, the Fortress of Sagres, the Hermitage of Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe and the Roman Ruins of Milreu received 460.48 visitors, an increase of 87.31%, compared to 2021, which translated into an increase of 214,648 visitors”, highlighted the public body of the district of Faro.

Compared to other regions of Portugal, the records of entries to the Fortress of Sagres are only surpassed by two monuments that are under the supervision of the Directorate-General for Cultural Heritage (DGPC) and the Regional Directorate for Culture of the North, respectively the Jerónimos Monastery (870,321 visitors), classified as a World Heritage Site, and the Cathedral of Porto (509,702), noted the same source.

Visitors who were at the Fortress of Sagres even surpassed those who were registered at the Torre de Belém, in Lisbon, which in 2022 was visited by 377,780 people, according to data released by the DGPC.

The same source stressed that the 2022 results at the Fortress of Sagres are already “very close to those achieved in the pre-pandemic period” of covid-19, which was decreed in March 2020 and which would affect tourist activity and access to monuments in the following two years.

“Fortress of Sagres received 437,035 visitors, 204,197 more than in the same period of 2021. In percentage terms, a growth of 87.69% was recorded, approaching the number of visitors in 2019. The difference between the number of visitors 2019 and 2022 is minus 3.78%”, he clarified.

DRCAlg also specified that, in 2022, the Roman Ruins of Milreu received 19,693 visitors, a figure that almost doubles the number of visitors in 2021 (10,914) and exceeds that registered in 2019 (19,414), as it was visited by over 259 people ( rise of 1.33%), he stressed.

As for the Hermitage of Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe, the recovery of visitors “is being slower”, although in 2022 it registered an increase of 81.91% and received 1,702 more visitors than in 2021, DRCAlg also said.

Also Read: Images show the Navy towing a drifting vessel in Sagres