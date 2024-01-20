Irina Shayk and Lewis Hamilton, caught in Paris

The city of lights, capable of bringing together the best and the worst of each person in terms of aesthetics, hosts Fashion Week from January 16 to 21 between international artists, soccer players, models and all kinds of media personalities. . Famous faces mix with outlandish looks during a few days in which Paris becomes the world capital of modeling. And with the eyes of the entire planet on it, it is difficult to go unnoticed. This is how they have verified it Irina Shayk y Lewis Hamiltoncaught together on the Parisian streets.

It was after the third day. The Formula 1 driver had already been seen at the Dior parade, where men’s fashion for autumn-winter 2024-2025 shined, adorned with a complete look from the brand itself. Although their presence at this type of event is nothing new, I know that it was on this occasion due to what happened after the catwalk. And, especially, for his companion: Irina Shayk.

Both were seen getting into the same car after having dinner together at a restaurant in Paris. And they did not escape from the chambers of those present. The very media nature of each one, king and queen in their professional field, has been the necessary breath for the whirlwind of rumors destroy social networks.

The background that unites them

As if that were not enough, the past gives rise to the assumptions of the thousands and thousands of users on X (Twitter, before). Shayk, who rose to fame in Spain after being Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner for years During her time as a Real Madrid player, she also had a relationship with Bradley Cooper and, recently, has broken up with NFL legend Tom Brady. As for Hamilton, Her single status is not news. With both available, the theories have bubbled up like foam rising in a glass of champagne.

And there is still more to go. It is not the first time that they have been related; and, much less, that they are seen together. They were already hunted during Valentine’s Day back in 2015in the same way that they were seen together during a party that, two years later, organized by Conor McGregor. Now fashion has joined them in the city of lights. And among them, a rumor that, with every second, is a little more real.

