Olvido Hormigos, about her husband: I knew that if he found out he would forgive me

A week after his reappearance in De Viernes!, Olvido Hormigos has appeared again on the program to insist on the memory of the broadcast of his intimate video to a soccer player back in August 2012. If seven days ago he already reflected that the matter is still stuck very deep inside him, now he has insisted that the situation changed his life completely and is very difficult to overcome.

I was not well received and, since the video, everything was very unfair, including my time on television. I have done things that I regret and am ashamed of“But I suffered a lot and I still think I’m still doing it,” explained Hormigos, who has currently returned to his hometown, Los Ybenes, where he works for the city council.

More about Oblivion Ants The former councilor of the Ybenes City Council (Toledo) rose to fame ten years ago due to the unfortunate leak of an intimate video, although she knew how to take advantage.

I feel guilty because I know that my family has suffered a lot and that damage cannot be undone. I had no need. I had a good family, two children and my husband. I don’t know, I had turned forty, I liked the boy physically and I thought no one was going to find out. And if he found out he knew that he would forgive mehas emphasized what his thoughts were before recording and sending the video.

In my town people act as if nothing has happened

Twelve years later, Hormigos continues in that healing process that seems to have no end. I would give anything to go back. For not interacting with that boy, for not recording any video and for not hitting send. People may think that I have been on television, I have made money. It’s of no use to me. No matter how much you tell me or how much people see it differently, I still feel ashamed.

In addition to the implementation of the well-known Hormigos clause, by which a person who sent an intimate recording to humiliate or extort someone would be committing a crime punishable by up to one year in prison, the exedil appreciates the treatment it has received in His town. I have to thank you because I feel very good. People act as if nothing happened. I think that if it weren’t for the fact that I’m remembering it now, people would have forgotten it. I have been accepted and the city council has given me an opportunity. I was living a quiet life again, although I never forgive myself, and dealing with people is normal, it has been settled.

