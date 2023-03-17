“Family Secrets”: 5 key moments that we will see on Sunday, March 19

what will happen in “Family secrets”? Antena 3 will premiere on Sunday March 19 a new chapter of the turkish soap opera starring Kaan Urgancıoğlu and Pinar Deniz, who play Ilgaz and Ceylin, respectively, in this intriguing internationally successful thriller.

In the previous episode of “Family secrets” we have seen that Yekta was arrested on suspicion of the murder of his son. The theory of the investigation suggests that he would have hired a hit man and for this reason Laçin withdrew a large sum of money before Engin’s death.

On the other hand, Ceylin received a mysterious video in which the late Engin congratulated her on her freedom. After these events, what will happen in chapter 24 of “Family secrets”? Here we tell you.

Ceylin e Ilgaz en la telenovela turca “Secretos de familia” (Photo: Ay Yapım)

5 THINGS THAT WILL HAPPEN IN “FAMILY SECRETS” ON SUNDAY, MARCH 19

1. Yekta comes home

Yekta discovers from Cüneyt that it was Laçin who testified against him so that he would be thrown in prison. The man is released thanks to a last-minute test and thus manages to return to his house.

Later, Laçin asks for his forgiveness and assures him that it was Ceylín who manipulated her into making the statement against him, but the man is disappointed and cannot believe that he did so.

Yekta returns home with “Family Secrets” (Photo: Ay Yapım)

2. Yekta and Laçin discover the truth about their son

Yekta and Laçin are talking when they are interrupted by a call from the prosecutor Derya, who shows the couple what the piece of evidence is that prevented the lawyer from continuing for more days in prison.

At that moment he shows them a video of Engin. “Now, the Prosecutor’s Office is going to initiate the necessary investigations to find the whereabouts of his son,” the prosecutor tells the couple.

Yekta and Laçin discover the truth about their son in “Family Secrets” (Photo: Ay Yapım)

3. They discover a charred corpse in a car

Çinar, Serdar, Tügce and Parla are arrested when they go through a routine police check. The surprise comes when the officers open the trunk of the car and find a charred corpse inside.

They discover a charred corpse in a car in “Family Secrets” (Photo: Ay Yapım)

4. Pars and Eren help young people

Pars and Eren, with the help of Metin, try to help clarify what has happened to the group of friends. Ilgaz’s father fears that the body is Zafer’s and that someone has set them up.

However, it ends up discovering that the charred corpse is that of a young woman named Pinar and that the only person responsible is Serdar.

Pars and Eren help young people detained in “Family Secrets” (Photo: Ay Yapım)

5. Serdar asks for help to get out of prison

Serdar is arrested and taken to prison. The man calls Yekta and asks for his help to regain his freedom.

If he helps him, Serdar promises to give Yekta some important information about Ceylín’s father and prosecutor Ilgaz’s younger brother in return.

Serdar pide ayuda para salir de prisión en “Secretos de familia” (Photo: Ay Yapım)

NEW SCHEDULE OF “FAMILY SECRETS”

“Family Secrets” will be broadcast on Sunday, February 19 at 11:15 p.m. Thus, the Turkish soap opera changes its schedule due to the premiere of “Original Sin”, the new bet of Antena 3.

As recalled, “Family Secrets” premiered in Spain on October 9 on the Antena 3 television channel and its usual time slot was 10:00 p.m. on Sundays. The Turkish soap opera can also be seen online and live on the Atresplayer Premium streaming platform. Here you can see a preview of the Ottoman series “Yargı”: